Almost a year ago, reports suggested that Alia Bhatt was in advanced talks with Nag Ashwin for his yet-untitled, woman-centric action drama. However, eleven months is a long time in the film industry, and the project appears to be heading in a different direction. With Kalki 2 currently facing casting changes after Deepika Padukone’s dramatic exit, the filmmaker is said to be considering prioritising his female-led film before resuming the mythological sequel.

With Kalki 2 casting uncertain, Nag Ashwin reopens talks with Sai Pallavi for his woman-led film: Report

Fresh chatter from industry circles indicates that Sai Pallavi, often regarded as Ashwin’s original choice for the role, has re-entered discussions. A report by Mid-Day quoted a source saying, “Nag didn’t let go of the idea of the woman-led film. It was simmering on the backburner through most of 2025. With the recent developments in Kalki 2, bringing the other project forward is a possibility.”

The timing, however, remains tricky. Alia Bhatt has reportedly allocated bulk dates to Maddock Films’ Chamunda starting March 2026, narrowing the window for her to take on additional projects. Pallavi, on the other hand, is committed to Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part Ramayana. She is expected to complete work on the second instalment only by mid-2026, after which her schedule may open up. “If the dates align, she could step into Nag’s film before he moves to Kalki 2,” the source adds.

Both Ashwin and Pallavi have had a notable run in recent years. Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, headlined by Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, became one of the biggest spectacles of Indian cinema. Meanwhile, Pallavi has steadily built a pan-India fan base with acclaimed performances in Gargi, Shyam Singha Roy, and her ongoing role in the Ramayana franchise.

