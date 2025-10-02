Alia Bhatt approves Varun Dhawan’s titles “Tricky with Singham” and “Stunts with Khiladi on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s Two Much: “He is marketing expert”

The second episode of Amazon Prime Video’s Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle brought together longtime co-stars and friends Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Known for their effortless camaraderie both on and off screen, the duo added a lively spark to the episode with spontaneous quips and playful banter.

In a clip shared by Prime Video on social media, Varun was seen asking, “Is it tricky with Singham?”—a slip that immediately drew laughter from Kajol, Twinkle, and Alia, who responded in unison, “Tricky with Singham?” Kajol quickly quipped, “That’s not the title of our show,” while Varun laughed off his fumble.

Alia, however, found the accidental title rather catchy. “It’s actually a very good title. Tricky With Singham. I like it,” she remarked, while Twinkle jokingly added, “She does gymnastics. Nothing is tricky for her.” Keeping the energy going, Varun turned to Twinkle with another idea: “Gymnastics would be for you. Stunts with Khiladi. Tricky with Singham and Stunts With Khiladi,” prompting even more laughter. Twinkle wrapped it up with a witty line: “Sometimes you do everything that is right.” Alia chimed in, acknowledging Varun’s knack for catchy lines: “See, I told you he is a marketing expert.”

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time “marketing” has become a running gag on the show. In the premiere episode featuring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, Kajol was often seen nudging her superstar guests to promote Two Much. Salman, true to form, slipped into his playful zone, offering quirky taglines such as “Twinkle in Kajol’s eyes,” “Twinkle Twinkle Little Stars,” and “Kajol yeh show hai jhol nahi.” The spontaneity left both Kajol and Twinkle in splits, with even Aamir Khan unable to hold back his laughter.

