Following the tremendous response to the teaser of Main Vaapas Aaunga, director Imtiaz Ali today took to social media to announce that the teaser will soon be screened in cinemas later this week.

Imtiaz Ali announces Main Vaapas Aaunga teaser will be screened in theatres after strong audience response

Sharing the update online, Imtiaz Ali wrote, “Inspired by your response to the film teaser, we are planning to screen the teaser in theatres from later this week! Thanks to all.” The announcement signals the makers’ intent to bring the teaser experience to the big screen, giving cinema-goers a chance to witness the film’s emotional tone and musical atmosphere in theatres.

Main Vaapas Aaunga is set in Imtiaz Ali’s evocative world of love and longing, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles. The film also reunites the legendary musical trio of A. R. Rahman, Imtiaz Ali and Irshad Kamil. Produced by Sameer Nair and Deepak Segal of Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, the film releases in cinemas on June 12, 2026.

Also Read: Imtiaz Ali on the inspiration behind Main Vaapas Aaunga, “It derives almost entirely from stories of people during the Partition”

More Pages: Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection

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