The Delhi High Court has closed a petition filed by former actor Celina Jaitly seeking consular access to meet her brother, Vikrant Jaitly, who is currently being held in the United Arab Emirates. The court took the decision after being informed that Vikrant had chosen not to communicate with his sister and preferred that any legal decisions regarding his case be taken only after consulting his wife.

Delhi High Court closes Celina Jaitly’s petition over brother’s detention in United Arab Emirates

The matter was heard on March 16 by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, who observed that there was no reason to keep the petition pending in light of the developments.

During the hearing, authorities informed the court that Vikrant had already been granted consular access but had declined legal assistance. As part of the petition, Celina had requested that authorities help arrange legal expenses for her brother. Addressing this request, the court recorded that the matter had been communicated to him.

“Petitioner prayed that respondent assists in securing legal expenses for Mr Jaitly. As per the court direction, the aforesaid aspect was brought to the notice of Mr Jaitly, who in his interaction with the officials has unequivocally stated that he is not willing to be represented by any of the law firm,” the court noted.

The court was further informed that a law firm had offered to represent him on a pro bono basis. However, Vikrant did not agree to the proposal. “The court directed the officers to bring to the notice of Jaitly that Khalid Almari law firm is willing to provide pro bono legal assistance to him. Even the said request has not been acceded to by Jaitly,” the order stated.

In addition to seeking legal assistance for her brother, Celina had also asked authorities to facilitate direct communication with him. According to the information placed before the court, Vikrant declined that request as well.

During the proceedings, Vikrant’s wife also urged the court to ensure that further details related to the case are not made public. The court noted that state authorities are continuing their efforts in consultation with him.

While disposing of the matter, the court directed authorities to remain in contact with Vikrant and extend any assistance that may be available under the law. “In view of the facts and developments, there is no reason to keep this petition pending,” the court stated while concluding the case.

Vikrant Jaitly has reportedly been detained in the United Arab Emirates since September 6, 2024.

Also Read: Women’s Day Special: Celina Jaitly on losing her marriage and fighting for her missing brother; “Pain can paralyze you or refine you – I choose strength”

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