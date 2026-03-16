Bollywood Hungama was the first to report that midnight shows of the first part of Dhurandhar were added from the second day of its release. And now, we bring you yet another exciting update. Sensing the unprecedented demand for Dhurandhar The Revenge, theatres have already begun scheduling post-midnight shows for the film. In other words, the sequel has become the first Hindi film to get such late-night and early-morning shows even before its release.

Dhurandhar The Revenge creates HISTORY; post-midnight shows added even before release; Maratha Mandir shifts Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to 10 am to accommodate mammoth 235-minute saga

As of 3:00 pm on March 16, as many as 8 theatres in Mumbai have opened bookings for shows scheduled between 12:00 am and 6:00 am on Thursday, March 19, the day Dhurandhar The Revenge releases worldwide on a full-fledged scale.

At MovieMax Sion, audiences can catch the film at 2:15 am, 3:15 am and 5:30 am. Meanwhile, MovieMax Wonder Mall, Thane has gone a step further by scheduling four post-midnight shows at 2:15 am, 3:00 am, 4:20 am and 5:20 am. MovieMax SM5 Kalyan has added two such shows, while MovieMax Kanjurmarg and MovieMax Andheri East have each opened one post-midnight show.

The frenzy is not limited to Mumbai. MovieMax has also taken the initiative in Pune, where MovieMax Amanora Town Centre will screen the film at 2:00 am, 2:30 am, 4:00 am and 5:00 am. At MovieMax Gold, Kalyani Nagar, shows have been scheduled at 2:15 am and 3:15 am.

The trend has spread to other cities as well. In Ahmedabad, LHD Cinemas Chandkheda and The Cinestar Multiplex SP Ring Road have commenced bookings for post-midnight shows. Similarly, Roongta Cinemas Vesu and Gandhi Cinema have also joined the bandwagon. According to exhibition sources, more theatres in Mumbai and other cities are expected to add such shows over the next couple of days.

DDLJ shifts to 10 am

The impact of Dhurandhar The Revenge’s mammoth runtime is now being felt even at Mumbai’s iconic Maratha Mandir, where Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has traditionally been screened at 11:30 am for years.

From March 18, the Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol classic will now play at 10:00 am to accommodate the extended running time of Dhurandhar The Revenge. The highly anticipated sequel, which has a runtime of 3 hours and 55 minutes, will be screened at 1:15 pm, 5:30 pm and 9:45 pm at the historic single-screen theatre.

An exhibition source told Bollywood Hungama, “The first part of Dhurandhar was 3 hours and 34 minutes long. Accordingly, DDLJ was shifted to 10:30 am, while Dhurandhar’s shows were scheduled at 2:15 pm, 6:00 pm and 9:45 pm. A similar adjustment had also happened during Pushpa 2 and Animal, both of which had similar runtimes. However, this is probably the first time in years that Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge will be screened as early as 10:00 am.”

Also Read: Is Dhurandhar The Revenge rewriting the rules of nationalistic cinema? Trade decodes the Aditya Dhar phenomenon

More Pages: Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection

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