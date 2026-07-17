EXCLUSIVE: Imtiaz Ali and MahaveerJain to introduce a new face as the female lead in hilarious friendship film Side Heroes

Bollywood Hungama was among the first ones to break the news last year that Imtiaz Ali and Mahaveer Jain Films are all set to produce Side Heroes, a heartfelt and hilarious ode to friendship, nostalgia, and rediscovering joy. We have now exclusively learned that the producers are all set to launch a newcomer as the female lead.

EXCLUSIVE: Imtiaz Ali and MahaveerJain to introduce a new face as the female lead in hilarious friendship film Side Heroes

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Imtiaz Ali and Mahaveer Jain will introduce a new face as the lead actress in their coming-of-age friendship film, Side Heroes. The film’s team auditioned several girls before finally zeroing in on the chosen actress.”

The source added, “It’s a dream of every aspiring actress in India to be launched in an Imtiaz Ali film. Hence, there’s going to be a huge curiosity about who has bagged the coveted part. As of now, the makers have kept her identity under wraps and plan to make an official announcement soon.”

Side Heroes stars Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Varun Sharma. It is produced by Imtiaz Ali’s Window Seat Films and Mahaveer Jain Films (Neetu Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Shikha Karan Ahluwalia). It is directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy and written by Siddarth Sen (director of Good Luck Jerry) and Pankaj Matta.

The film tells the poignant yet comical story of three childhood buddies who reconnect at a reunion after years of distance and silence. It is an enjoyable tale of friends rediscovering the true meaning of happiness, exploring themes of dreams, love, memories, and life.

The source also shared an update, “Side Heroes will go on floors later this year. The team feels it can connect big time as it’s a hilarious film with highly relatable emotions.”

Also Read: Celina Jaitly shares emotional throwback video with sons amid divorce case: “Trauma did not build me, it broke me”

More Pages: Side Heroes Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.