On February 26, Prime Video announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of Ikkis, a powerful biographical war drama inspired by the extraordinary true story of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, the film is headlined by Agastya Nanda as young Arun Khetarpal PVC, alongside a powerhouse ensemble cast, including late Dharmendra in a touching final on-screen appearance as Brigadier Khetarpal, and Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia, and Rahul Dev in key roles. Ikkis is produced by Dinesh Vijan and co-produced by Binny Padda under the banner of Maddock Films and is now available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.

At its heart, Ikkis traces the short yet extraordinary life of Arun Khetarpal, PVC, a 21-year-old officer whose fearless leadership during the Battle of Basantar posthumously earned him the nation’s highest military honour. Thoughtfully crafted and emotionally engaging, the film offers audiences a powerful and immersive viewing experience as it moves between the battleground and the aftermath, where a father seeks to piece together the fragments of his son’s final days; finding meaning in the silence left behind.

While rooted in wartime action, Ikkis transcends the genre to explore themes of valour, humanity, the futility of war, and the emotional scars left behind by conflict and partition. It is a moving story that honours bravery while reflecting on the cost a generation pays for it.

