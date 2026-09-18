Returning to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, for its fourth showcase, IIFA 2027 builds on its landmark partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, further deepening the connection between Abu Dhabi and the global Indian entertainment community.

IIFA 2027 set for January 22-23 in Abu Dhabi; Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan to host

Taking place at the iconic Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on 22 – 23 January, IIFA 2027 promises two spectacular days of star power, music and entertainment, bringing together leading talent and Indian cinema enthusiasts from across the world for an unforgettable LIVE experience.

For more than 26 years, IIFA has taken Indian cinema to audiences around the world. Together with Abu Dhabi, IIFA continues to create extraordinary experiences that connect stars, fans and cultures across borders.

IIFA 2027 will build on this shared vision, once again placing Yas Island, Abu Dhabi at the centre of a global celebration of Indian cinema, culture and entertainment.

H.E. Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “IIFA is one of the world’s most influential celebrations of Indian cinema, and its return to Abu Dhabi reflects the strength of our longstanding relationship with India and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s growing profile as a leading global destination for entertainment and culture.”

Taghrid Alsaeed, Executive Director – Marketing, Communications and Events, Miral, said: “We are delighted to welcome IIFA back to Yas Island for its fourth showcase in Abu Dhabi, bringing the energy and artistry of Indian cinema to Etihad Arena; Yas Island holds a special place in IIFA’s global journey.

Our continued partnership with IIFA is rooted in a shared passion for creativity and storytelling. Through events of this scale, we create moments that resonate with audiences worldwide, strengthen Yas Island’s position as a leading global destination for leisure and entertainment, and contribute to Abu Dhabi’s growing appeal as a destination for culture and tourism.”

THE STARS, THE SPECTACLE, THE CELEBRATION AWAITS

IIFA Awards 2027 will be hosted by Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan while the stage will come alive with powerhouse performances by Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

IIFA Digital Awards 2027 will be hosted by acclaimed actors Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal, adding another exciting dimension to the celebrations.

With an exceptional line-up of hosts and performers, IIFA 2027 is set to bring together the biggest names in Indian entertainment for an extraordinary LIVE experience at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Salman Khan is set to take centre stage at IIFA 2027, adding his unparalleled star power to the celebrations. Commenting on his return to the IIFA stage, he said “IIFA and I go back a long, long way. I have been part of this journey since its early years, and every time IIFA calls, there is a special feeling because it is not just an awards show, it is a celebration of our films, our people and the audiences who have given us so much love. I have performed at IIFA across the years, but coming back to Abu Dhabi always feels different. I have a deep connection with this city, and some very special memories here.

Yas Island has become a beautiful home for IIFA, and the energy that the audiences bring is something you can feel the moment you step onto that stage. After everything we have created together over the years, I am looking forward to coming back, performing, having some fun and celebrating Indian cinema with everyone. IIFA 2027 is going to be another big one, and I am happy to be a part of it.”

Making his IIFA Digital Awards hosting debut, acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi brings his distinctive wit and effortless charm to the celebrations, saying, “For an actor, there are certain moments that come with a little extra nervousness and a lot of excitement and hosting the IIFA Digital Awards for the first time is definitely one of them. I have spent much of my journey standing in front of the camera and telling stories through characters, so stepping onto the IIFA stage in a completely different role is both exciting and humbling. In fact, this will be my first experience of hosting an awards show, which makes the moment even more special for me.

The digital world has transformed the way stories are created, discovered and loved, and IIFA recognising this new generation of storytelling feels very meaningful. To be part of that celebration alongside so many talented artists and creators is an honour. IIFA has always taken Indian cinema to audiences across the world, and I am looking forward to bringing that same spirit, warmth and, hopefully, a little bit of humour to the IIFA Digital Awards stage. I cannot wait to experience the magic of IIFA from the other side of the stage, and I hope I can do justice to it.”

IIFA and Sobha Realty will continue their landmark partnership into 2027, marking four years of collaboration and entering an exciting new chapter in Abu Dhabi.

As Presenting Sponsor of IIFA Weekend and IIFA Digital Awards, Sobha Realty will harness IIFA’s global platform to spotlight its growing presence in the emirate and Sobha City Abu Dhabi, connecting the brand with Indian cinema, culture and audiences around the world.

Mr. Ashish Parakh, Group Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of Sobha Realty, shared his thoughts on the partnership, stating, “Sobha Realty is proud to continue its association with IIFA as Title Sponsor of IIFA Weekend and Co-Presenting Sponsor of the IIFA Awards. IIFA is more than an awards platform; it is a global celebration of Indian cinema, creativity, performance and cultural excellence, bringing together artists, audiences and communities from around the world. This year’s expanded platform, including IIFA Digital, further reflects how entertainment continues to evolve across cinema, live experiences and digital storytelling. At Sobha Realty, this spirit of excellence and innovation strongly resonates with our philosophy of The Art of Detail, through which we continue to create meaningful experiences defined by precision, craftsmanship and purpose.”

ZEE × IIFA CONTINUE TO BRING THE WORLD CLOSER TO INDIAN CINEMA

Continuing its longstanding association with IIFA, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited will once again connect audiences worldwide with the biggest celebration of Indian cinema as the official Broadcasting Partner.

Sandeep Mehrotra , Chief Operating Officer - Advertisement Revenue, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited said, "We are delighted to be IIFA's official broadcast partner for the third consecutive year and bring the magic of Indian cinema to millions of viewers across the globe. With the largest Hindi movie library and continued investments across a wide range of theatrical and direct-to-digital releases, 'Z' has firmly stood for India's passion for storytelling and its vibrant movie culture. In an increasingly competitive attention economy, Z’s strength lies in combining compelling content with the scale of its broadcast and digital ecosystem to capture audience attention and build lasting engagement. As IIFA continues to honour the brilliance of Indian cinema and its talented artists on a global stage, Z's expansive ecosystem will create an immersive viewing experience, deepen audience engagement, and strengthen our leadership in delivering the best of Indian entertainment."

IIFA × YOUTUBE: INDIAN ENTERTAINMENT STEPS ONTO A NEW GLOBAL DIGITAL STAGE

IIFA has announced a landmark strategic partnership with YouTube for its 27th edition, marking a defining moment for Indian entertainment on the global digital stage.

At the heart of the partnership, the IIFA Awards 2027 will stream LIVE worldwide on YouTube, opening the doors of Indian cinema’s biggest global celebration to audiences everywhere. But the partnership extends far beyond the LIVE show, creating an always-on digital journey around IIFA from the build-up and celebrity conversations to creator-led storytelling and behind-the-scenes access across formats, which will continue to fuel fandom afterwards.

It marks an exciting first for an Indian-origin entertainment event of IIFA’s scale and legacy, bringing together the power of Indian cinema, creators and one of the world’s largest global video platforms to transform IIFA from an awards night audiences watch into a cultural moment.

Gunjan Soni, Managing Director - India, YouTube, said, “Indian cinema has a passionate, borderless fandom, and YouTube is where that global community comes together every day to connect with the stories and stars they love. Welcoming IIFA to YouTube marks a defining moment, as one of Indian cinema’s most iconic celebrations finds its global digital home. Combining the glamour of cinema with the participative fandom on YouTube, will make IIFA a truly immersive global moment fans can experience, share, and participate in together.”

INDIAN CINEMA. GLOBAL STAGE. ONE EXTRAORDINARY IIFA.

More than an awards celebration, IIFA is where Indian cinema meets the world, creating moments that become memories, conversations and cultural milestones.

Andre Timmins, Founder/Director, The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards, commented: “Every new chapter of IIFA has been driven by one ambition, to take the magic, emotion and extraordinary power of Indian cinema to the world. In 2027, that ambition becomes bigger than ever.

Returning to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi for our fourth showcase is incredibly special. Abu Dhabi has embraced IIFA, our film fraternity and our audiences with extraordinary warmth, and together we have created some truly iconic moments. This IIFA, we want to raise that bar again, bigger stars, bigger experiences, deeper fan engagement and a celebration that reaches far beyond the arena.

With Abu Dhabi as our global stage and our partners Sobha Realty, YouTube and ZEE, IIFA 2027 represents an exciting new era for us. Indian cinema has never been more global, its stars never more influential and its audiences never more connected. IIFA 2027 will celebrate that moment, bringing the world together through the incredible power of Indian cinema.”

Also Read: India’s two biggest creative powers in one frame: TVF’s Arunabh Kumar and filmmaker Karan Johar at IIFA Connex

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