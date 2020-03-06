With Coronavirus pandemic claiming lives of many in world, the outbreak it has led to cancellation of many tours, events, movies amongst others. Indian International Film Academy (IIFA) has decided to cancel the award show that was to take place in Madhya Pradesh later this month. The organizers also said that they will announce a new date soon.

An official statement from the IIFA organisers said, “With due regard to the growing concerns around the spread of the COVID-19 virus and keeping the health and safety of IIFA’s fans and the general community at large, after consulting the Madhya Pradesh government, the IIFA management, and stakeholders from the film industry it has been decided to postpone to a later date the much-awaited IIFA Weekend and Awards 2020 celebrations which were originally scheduled at the end of March 2020."

"A fresh date and plans for hosting IIFA in Madhya Pradesh will be announced at the earliest. IIFA is fully committed to ensure the safety of the citizens and legions of IIFA fans who travel from across the globe to attend and experience the magic of IIFA. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused, and hope that all concerned understand the sensitivity of the situation,” it further stated.

We will be back with new plans in Madhya Pradesh! Please take the necessary precautions and stay safe.#IIFA #IIFA2020 pic.twitter.com/aUcufJqggz — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) March 6, 2020

The total number of cases India has reached 31 after a man was tested positive in Delhi.

