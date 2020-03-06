Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.03.2020 | 4:13 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Thappad Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Baaghi 3 Angrezi Medium Love Aaj Kal Malang
follow us on

IIFA 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus scare, new date to be announced soon

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

With Coronavirus pandemic claiming lives of many in world, the outbreak it has led to cancellation of many tours, events, movies amongst others. Indian International Film Academy (IIFA) has decided to cancel the award show that was to take place in Madhya Pradesh later this month. The organizers also said that they will announce a new date soon.

IIFA 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus scare, new date to be announced soon

An official statement from the IIFA organisers said, “With due regard to the growing concerns around the spread of the COVID-19 virus and keeping the health and safety of IIFA’s fans and the general community at large, after consulting the Madhya Pradesh government, the IIFA management, and stakeholders from the film industry it has been decided to postpone to a later date the much-awaited IIFA Weekend and Awards 2020 celebrations which were originally scheduled at the end of March 2020."

"A fresh date and plans for hosting IIFA in Madhya Pradesh will be announced at the earliest. IIFA is fully committed to ensure the safety of the citizens and legions of IIFA fans who travel from across the globe to attend and experience the magic of IIFA. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused, and hope that all concerned understand the sensitivity of the situation,” it further stated.

The total number of cases India has reached 31 after a man was tested positive in Delhi.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan promises Katrina Kaif to bring ‘Mummy ke haath ka khana’ at IIFA 2020 press conference

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kareena Kapoor Khan makes her Instagram…

EXCLUSIVE: Taking break from Roohi Afzana,…

Irrfan Khan says he now understands what…

Nitesh Tiwari says they may go for pan-India…

Janhvi Kapoor says no one can recreate the…

Complaint filed against Javed Akhtar for his…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification