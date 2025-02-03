Rajkummar Rao is set to headline Netflix’s upcoming dark comedy Toaster, unveiled at the Next On Netflix event. The film, produced by Kampa Films, revolves around a miser who becomes fixated on a toaster he gifted for a wedding, leading to a series of chaotic and unexpected events. With a stellar cast including Sanya Malhotra, Abhishek Bannerjee, Seema Pahwa, and Archana Puran Singh, Toaster promises a unique blend of humor, mystery, and intrigue.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s debut production Toaster announced at Next On Netflix, watch teaser

A Quirky and Layered Narrative

The film’s plot centers on a seemingly ordinary toaster that becomes the catalyst for murder and mayhem. The team behind Toaster shared, “This film tells a quirky, layered story that masterfully blends humor, chaos, and unexpected twists. With a talented cast, the narrative navigates a complex web of secrets and surprises.” The quirky premise, combined with a talented ensemble, sets the stage for a gripping and entertaining tale.

A Stellar Cast and Creative Vision

Directed by an yet-to-be-announced filmmaker, Toaster boasts a powerhouse cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Abhishek Bannerjee, Upendra Limaye, Seema Pahwa, Jitendra Joshi, and Archana Puran Singh. The producers expressed their excitement about the project, stating, “As first-time producers stepping into production with Toaster has been an exhilarating experience. We are thrilled to partner with Netflix, who share our passion for innovative storytelling.”

