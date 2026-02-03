A legal dispute has emerged ahead of the scheduled theatrical release of the Hindi film O’Romeo, with Sanober Shaikh, daughter of the late Hussain Ustara, filing a civil suit in a Mumbai court seeking to stop the movie from reaching audiences. The suit, filed on Monday, alleges that the film is an unauthorised biographical portrayal of her father and portrays his life inaccurately.

Hussain Ustara’s daughter moves court to ban O’Romeo release; hearing on February 6

Sanober Shaikh’s lawsuit names O’Romeo producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director Vishal Bhardwaj and journalist-author Hussain Zaidi as defendants. She has requested a permanent injunction to prevent the release of the film on its planned date of February 13, 2026, or on any later date unless the court rules otherwise.

According to court documents, the petition argues that no prior consent was obtained from the plaintiff before the film was developed. It asserts that the movie was produced “with the intent of commercial and monetary gain” and is closely based on the biography of Hussain Shaikh, popularly known as Hussain Ustara.

In her filing, Sanober emphasised her concern over the portrayal of her father. She claimed the depiction could inflict “irreparable injury” on her and her family, including her children, who she said deserve “to live in the world in peace and in a good atmosphere.” She also argued that the release of the film could have “serious implication[s] on the plaintiffs’ family members” and could “besmirch the character of the dead person.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadiadwala Grandson (@nadiadwalagrandson)

The lawsuit also mentions prior legal notices that were sent to the film’s makers before the suit was filed. In response to those notices, representatives of Bhardwaj and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment have denied that O’Romeo is a biographical portrayal, asserting that the film is “purely a work of fiction.”

As part of the relief sought, Sanober’s petition requests that the court order a pre-screening of the film and appoint an authorised individual, such as a court commissioner, to review the content before any public release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadiadwala Grandson (@nadiadwalagrandson)

The matter is set to be heard by the civil court on February 6, with both temporary and permanent injunctions under consideration. The film, starring Shahid Kapoor and based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, is slated to release in theatres on February 13.

Also Read: O’Romeo trailer launch: Vishal Bhardwaj fondly remembers the corporate era: “I made Haider way back in 2014. Mujhe nahin lagta ki aaj ke time mein Haider ka ‘H’ bhi banaya ja sakta hai”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.