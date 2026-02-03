A few days ago, leaked images from the sets of Dhurandhar The Revenge dropped online and quickly spread like wildfire. The images featured Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal shooting in South Mumbai’s Ballard Estate. The locality can also be seen being transformed into Karachi’s Lyari locality. However, two days ago, the shoot was abruptly halted by the Mumbai Police for flying a drone without permission.

BREAKING: Mumbai Police files FIR against Dhurandhar The Revenge location manager for flying drone in high security Fort area of South Mumbai without permission

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against location manager Rinku Rajpal Valmiki under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for “knowingly disobeying lawful orders from officials”. The FIR mentioned that the crew used drones but did not have permission. What added to the seriousness, as per the report, was that Fort is considered a high-security area of the city.

The Mumbai Mirror article then revealed on February 1, Sanjay Dutt had arrived on the set and was shooting a crucial scene of Dhurandhar The Revenge. He was wearing a white pathani suit and had a gun in his hand. The drone was meant to capture his dramatic walk. However, all of a sudden, the cops arrived and the shoot was stopped.

As per the Mumbai Mirror report, Zonal DCP Pravin Mundhe confirmed that an FIR has indeed been filed and that Rinku Rajpal Valmiki was arrested. The police sources told the tabloid that, though the line producers secured permission from the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation Limited for the shoot, they did not secure permission to fly drones.

The article also carried a quote of a local resident, Sanjay Gurav, who revealed that the team of Dhurandhar The Revenge had blocked two parallel roads in Fort – Perin Nariman Street and Modi Street – for the shoot for three days, that is, January 30, January 31 and February 1.

Meanwhile, just some time back, the makers of Dhurandhar The Revenge dropped the much-awaited poster of the film, featuring Ranveer Singh in a gory and massy avatar. It reconfirmed that the sequel will indeed release on March 19 this year, as planned.

