Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra is all set to formally introduce all the characters of his film, and the team behind the purported epic, at a spectacular event planned for Ram Navami on March 26, 2026.

Namit Malhotra to introduce all characters of Ramayana at a grand event on Ram Navami, deets inside

The invitees for the evening will include the who’s who from the world of politics, entertainment and sports. It is being whispered that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also grace the occasion. The Minister Of Home Affairs Amit Shah is confirmed to attend, as are various other dignitaries.

Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama, has personally invited many of the VIP guests.

The event, secretly been billed as the ‘mother of all events’ will be held at the Gateway of India, Mumbai under the tightest security.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash and Sunny Deol in the roles of Sita, Raavan and Lord Hanuman respectively.

