comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.05.2022 | 10:42 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Dhaakad Anek Jayeshbhai Jordaar Major Janhit Mein Jaari
follow us on

Kartik Aaryan to take time out for manager’s wedding amid promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Kartik Aaryan, who is riding on an all time high after delivering the biggest opening weekend of the year with his latest, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has always been one to value his team and is ready to make time for his close ones, no matter how busy. Amidst extremely hectic promotions, as per a source, Kartik has ensured to take time out to attend the wedding of his manager on the 26th, even though his days are jam packed. He had already said that there was no way he was going to miss it, so he will be travelling out for the same tomorrow.

Kartik Aaryan to take time out for manager's wedding amid promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan to take time out for manager’s wedding amid promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

 

With an opening day collection of Rs. 14.11 cr., and then an opening weekend collection of Rs. 55.96 cr., Kartik celebrated his history making opening of the film at Gaiety Galaxy and a Juhu theatre with his fans on the Sunday of his release post which the star headed out to Varanasi. He is one of the most loyal superstars to his fans and the people around him.

He recently returned from Varanasi where he visited Kashi Vishwanath temple and did Ganga aarti, as his mannat for a successful release not only came to fruition but exceeded all expectations.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has several projects in the pipeline including Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next lined up.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan and Bhushan Kumar seek blessings at Kashi Vishwanath temple as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to roar at box office

More Pages: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection , Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Movie Review

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shahid Kapoor to perform at IIFA 2022

Satish Kaushik slams Go First Airlines for…

Our Beloved Summer star Choi Woo Shik and My…

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika…

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo becomes Cartier’s newest…

Karan Johar announces an action film as his…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification