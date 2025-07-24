SCOOP: After Baahubali, 2.0 and Devara, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in talks to come on board for HanuMan actor Teja Sajja’s next Mirai

People Media Factory’s hugely awaited Mirai, starring Teja Sajja of HanuMan fame, has been in the news for several reasons, thanks to its engaging posters and teaser. The assets have helped in increasing the buzz and if sources are to be believed, the hype is going to go many notches further.

SCOOP: After Baahubali, 2.0 and Devara, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in talks to come on board for HanuMan actor Teja Sajja’s next Mirai

In a thrilling new development, the trade is buzzing with reports that none other than Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is all set to come on board for Mirai. Known for its strategic involvement in significant biggies like S S Rajamouli-Prabhas’s Baahubali franchise, Shankar-Rajinikanth’s 2.0, and Jr NTR’s Devara, Dharma’s potential association with Mirai, as a result, will be something to watch out for.

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “If Dharma comes on board, it could catapult Mirai into a whole new league. It will expand its reach and visibility across the country and beyond. With Karan Johar’s keen eye for mass appeal and Dharma’s formidable distribution muscle, Mirai has the potential to become a true nationwide event film.”

Starring the charismatic Teja Sajja, who delivered the pan-India blockbuster of 2024, HanuMan, the film is helmed by visionary director Karthik Gattamneni and produced by the esteemed T G Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad. The story follows a fearless warrior entrusted with the protection of nine sacred scriptures. The makers promise an extraordinary blend of high-octane action, mythical storytelling and cutting-edge visuals, thus making Mirai a film to experience on the big screen.

Mirai’s music score is composed by Gowra Hari. Apart from Teja Sajja, it also stars Manoj Manchu and Ritika Nayak. It is all set to release on September 5 in various languages.

Meanwhile, People Media Factory had a great start to 2025 thanks to the success of the Sunny Deol-starrer Jaat. Besides Mirai, they have many other interesting big-screen spectacles in their kitty, including Prabhas’ horror comedy The RajaSaab.

Also Read: Karan Johar fires back after troll labels him ‘nepo kid ka daijaan’ over Saiyaara praise: Chup kar’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.