Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.12.2020 | 5:44 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Durgamati Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Huma Qureshi to have a special dance number in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Perhaps in the hope of bagging a bigger role in his next, Huma Qureshi has agreed to do a very special song and dance number in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s under-production directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Huma Qureshi to have a special dance number in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

This is a big break for Ms. Qureshi whose career hasn’t exactly taken off after so many years in the industry. Considering what the dance number in Ram Leela did for Priyanka Chopra Jonas, this may just be the break that Huma is waiting for.

Says a source close to the development, “Sanjay wanted a dancer who could emote to the evocative lyrics. Huma isn’t doing a Mujra in the film. It is an earthier, raunchy item number.”

Huma’s dancing skills aren’t exactly known to set the screen on fire. But, with Bhansali around, anything can happen.

Also Read: Huma Qureshi to play the lead in Subhash Kapoor’s political drama Maharani

More Pages: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Arjun Rampal tells NCB that he is not the…

Mohit Malik and Addite Malik are set to…

Madhur Bhandarkar announces his next titled…

Filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Sudhir Mishra…

Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for COVID-19

NCB finds that Arjun Rampal arranged for a…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification