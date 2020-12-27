Bollywood Hungama

1 Year of Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar perfectly describes the year with his signature move from ‘Sauda Khara’

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Akshay Kumar happens to be one of the few actors who have their humour on point. The actor knows how to make a situation hilarious, all thanks to his wit. With Good Newwz completing one year of its release, Akshay Kumar found the perfect way to describe the rollercoaster of the year 2020 has been. The film directed by Raj Mehta highlighted the fact that IVF is just as normal, with a funny twist.

1 Year of Good Newwz Akshay Kumar perfectly describes the year with his signature move from ‘Sauda Khara Khara’

Akshay shared a video of himself doing the famous dance step from the song ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ where he’s mounted on a horse. He wrote, “If I were to describe the year gone by, that’s exactly how it would be...topsy-turvy with some ups and downs but eventually we managed to hold on. Hope the coming year brings with it lots of #GoodNewwz ????????????????????????#1YearOfGoodNewwz”.

Take a look at it right here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Good Newwz was produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and starred Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

Also Read: SCOOP: After Ajay Devgn, even Akshay Kumar says “NO” to Suheldev over script and date concerns

More Pages: Good Newwz Box Office Collection , Good Newwz Movie Review

