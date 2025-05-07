In a bold move that could disrupt conventional digital release models, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is exploring a Pay-Per-View (PPV) release of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube, roughly eight weeks after its theatrical debut on June 20, 2025. If implemented, the film would bypass traditional OTT platforms and instead offer audiences a flexible, subscription-free viewing option.

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par is touted as a spiritual successor to Khan’s critically acclaimed Taare Zameen Par (2007), and deals with themes of mental health and inclusivity. The decision to explore YouTube PPV aligns with Khan’s reputation for innovation and his longstanding commitment to meaningful cinema with mass reach.

A trade source informed Bollywood Hungama, “Aamir has always believed in pushing the envelope - not just in content but also in how films are brought to audiences. With Sitaare Zameen Par, he’s exploring a model that ensures wider reach without locking viewers into specific OTT subscriptions. If this works, it might open a new monetization avenue for filmmakers who don’t want to compromise on creative control or revenue share.”

The strategy echoes a growing industry sentiment that alternative release models - especially direct-to-consumer digital platforms - may offer filmmakers more autonomy and better margins. For Khan, who has often taken unconventional paths with both storytelling and marketing, this move could mark another milestone in reshaping how Bollywood connects with its global audience.

With anticipation building for its theatrical release, all eyes are now on how this YouTube experiment unfolds - and whether it will spark a broader shift in post-theatrical film distribution.

