Lady Gaga is in early talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à Deux as Joker’s sidekick, Harley Quinn, in Todd Phillips’ sequel to 2019 Oscar-winning film Joker.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, details on Gaga's character are being kept under wraps. Joker is known for his on-off abusive relationship with Harley Quinn, his psychiatrist at the mental institution known as Arkham Asylum who falls in love with him and becomes his sidekick and partner in crime.

It is unclear whether Phillips and company are using other DC characters or striking on their own, as they did in many instances with their first movie. As the report suggests, if the deal moves forward, Gaga would play Quinn, a new Quinn different from Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. Moreover, the sequel is also said to be made as a musical.

Just a week ago, director Todd Phillips officially confirmed the sequel is currently underway with a script already prepared. Details on the sequel titled Joker: Folie à deux are being hushed. Phillips and Scott Silver were credited as writers on the title page of the post shared on social media. Phillips also posted another image of Phoenix reading the screenplay.

In English, the subtitled phrase “Folie à deux” translates to "shared psychosis," and refers to a psychiatric syndrome involving delusions being transmitted between two people.

