Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.03.2020 | 9:34 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Hrithik Roshan’s farmhouse in Lonavala is almost complete

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Celebrities often like to step away from their busy schedules to spend quality time with their family. Many of them have vacation homes in or out of the city. Salman Khan owns a Bungalow in Panvel whereas Ajay Devgn has one in Karjat. Adding to the list, Hrithik Roshan and family have purchased a property in Lonavala which is currently under construction and expected to be done by the end of the year.

Hrithik Roshan's farmhouse in Lonavala is almost complete

According to the reports, the Roshans purchased five-seven acres of the land in Lonavala and bungalow construction is now 80 percent complete. When they were looking at properties in Khandala, Hrithik reportedly suggested buying a bigger plot to have amenities, swimming pool, and four bedrooms. They soon begin work on the interiors.

Rakesh Roshan visits the place often to keep a check on the progress whereas Hrithik Roshan gives a visit from time to time!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan had a great 2019 with two hits back to back with Super 30 and War.

ALSO READ: This is how Hrithik Roshan picked songs for his special performance as tribute to his 20 years’ journey!

Tags : , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Tiger Shroff says Salman Khan’s bracelet…

Producers Guild of India sets up a relief…

Radhika Madan feels actors do not give…

"I urge film fraternity to stay home and…

After a production house registers the title…

Coronavirus scare: Filmmakers and producers…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification