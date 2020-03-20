Celebrities often like to step away from their busy schedules to spend quality time with their family. Many of them have vacation homes in or out of the city. Salman Khan owns a Bungalow in Panvel whereas Ajay Devgn has one in Karjat. Adding to the list, Hrithik Roshan and family have purchased a property in Lonavala which is currently under construction and expected to be done by the end of the year.

According to the reports, the Roshans purchased five-seven acres of the land in Lonavala and bungalow construction is now 80 percent complete. When they were looking at properties in Khandala, Hrithik reportedly suggested buying a bigger plot to have amenities, swimming pool, and four bedrooms. They soon begin work on the interiors.

Rakesh Roshan visits the place often to keep a check on the progress whereas Hrithik Roshan gives a visit from time to time!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan had a great 2019 with two hits back to back with Super 30 and War.