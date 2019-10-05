Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, and director Siddharth Anand were present at the War success press conference yesterday where the team celebrated their massive numbers at the box office. The movie was quite an anticipated one and the excitement to watch two of the biggest action superstars pitted against each other in the film only made it better. During the press conference, Hrithik Roshan opened up about how he is glad that his instincts worked once again.

Addressing the press, he said, “I was fortunate that I had films I was empowered by. I felt so much love and passion for these two films (Super 30 and War). From now on, I am going to set my benchmark higher. I felt more encouraged after the success. It is an important success for me.”

Speaking further about it he said, “My instincts were very strong and if it would have failed, then I would have been affected. The most important thing for us in creative life is to be able to trust our instincts and if your instincts get reaffirmed and get strengthened, it empowers you a lot.”

War has turned out to do great at the box office and is clearly setting the bar high.

Also Read: This is how Hrithik Roshan responded to a fan who asked him what type of women he would like to date