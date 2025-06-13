Dia Mirza has recently acquired a fully electric BMW iX. This premium electric SUV, priced from Rs 1.39 crore (ex-showroom) in India, aligns perfectly with her role as a UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme) Ambassador, further reinforcing her dedication to sustainable living.

The news of Dia Mirza’s new BMW iX was posted on Instagram, featuring photos and videos of her receiving the car. By adding this electric vehicle to her collection, she joins other celebrities such as Riteish Deshmukh, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Ibrahim Ali Khan who own the same model. Moreover, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has also been spotted driving the BMW iX.

Dia Mirza’s new electric vehicle boasts distinctive features like a hexagonal steering wheel and a large curved display that combines a 12.3-inch instrument cluster with a 14.9-inch infotainment screen. The iX also comes packed with advanced amenities, including an electrochromic panoramic glass roof and multi-functional seats that provide memory settings and massage functions.

Dia Mirza’s BMW iX xDrive50 is equipped with a 111.5 kWh battery pack that delivers a WLTP range of 635 km on a single charge. Power from the battery is sent to two electric motors—one on each axle—providing all-wheel-drive capability. Together, these motors produce a combined output of 523 hp and 765 Nm of torque, enabling the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.6 seconds.

The battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in around 35 minutes using a 195 kW DC fast charger, about 97 minutes with a 50 kW DC charger, roughly 5.5 hours via a 22 kW AC charger, and approximately 11 hours when using an 11 kW AC charger.

