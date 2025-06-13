Aamir Khan has officially confirmed that he will be making a cameo appearance in superstar Rajinikanth’s film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. In an interview with Zoom, the Sitaare Zameen Par actor shared this exciting news and revealed that he agreed to be part of the film because he is a huge fan of Rajinikanth.

Aamir Khan confirms cameo in Rajinikanth’s Coolie, calls himself a ‘huge fan’

Responding to a fan’s question about his cameo, Aamir Khan said, “I really enjoyed doing it. I am big fan of Rajini sir…huge fan. I have a lot of love and respect for Rajini sir. So, I did not even hear the script. When Lokesh told me that it is a Rajini sir’s movie and that he wanted me to do a cameo, I said, ‘Done. I am doing it. Whatever it is, I am doing it.’”

Coolie is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures. The film features Rajinikanth in the lead role, with co-stars including Soubin Shahir, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Upendra.

The producers of the upcoming action film previously released an exciting title teaser showcasing superstar Rajinikanth battling villains in a factory-like setting. The short preview was presented in a monochrome style, with only the gold hue highlighted.

The teaser received an overwhelming response from audiences, who are eagerly anticipating this thrilling collaboration. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematography by Girish Gangadharan and editing by Philomin Raj. Coolie is set to release worldwide in both standard and IMAX formats in 2025.

Recently, Aamir Khan revealed that he felt ‘heartbroken’ after the film Sitaare Zameen Par received an underwhelming response and even considered giving up on the project.

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Aamir Khan shared that he even asked director RS Prasanna to cast Farhan Akhtar in the film. He said, “To be honest, after Laal Singh Chaddha, I was quite depressed, heartbroken, and emotionally battered because I hadn’t had an unsuccessful film in very long. It was quite shocking for me because I’d also liked the film. So I was very surprised that people didn’t like it.”

The sports comedy-drama is a remake of the popular Spanish film Champions and stars Genelia Deshmukh alongside 10 newcomers in key roles.

