Twenty-five years after bringing the rustic village of Kunariya near Bhuj to life on the silver screen with Lagaan, Aamir Khan is all set to return to the place that played a pivotal role in cementing his legacy as one of Indian cinema’s most compelling storytellers. But this time, it isn’t to film a historical epic—it’s to bring the magic of cinema back to the people, quite literally.

EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan returns to Lagaan’s Kunariya village in Bhuj 25 years later for special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par

In a heartfelt homecoming of sorts, Aamir Khan will be hosting a special screening of his latest release Sitaare Zameen Par in Kunariya, the same village where he shot Lagaan, the Oscar-nominated period sports drama that continues to resonate with audiences even today. The screening is part of a unique initiative called ‘Janta Ka Theatre’, aimed at making cinema more accessible, celebrating storytelling in its most inclusive form.

The concept behind ‘Janta Ka Theatre’ is simple yet revolutionary—taking films to every corner of the world through YouTube, where everyone has a front-row seat. As Sitaare Zameen Par prepares to release digitally, Khan’s plan to screen it in Kunariya highlights his continued commitment to democratizing entertainment and engaging with audiences far beyond the metro cities.

A well-placed industry source tells us, “Aamir was deeply moved by the idea of reconnecting with the people of Kunariya, a village that holds immense emotional and cinematic value for him. He wanted to express gratitude and share his latest film with the community that played such a crucial role in one of his biggest milestones.”

During the making of Lagaan in 2000, Aamir Khan spent several months in and around Kunariya, working closely with local villagers and transforming the dusty terrain into the iconic backdrop of Champaner. The film not only won national and international acclaim but also brought global attention to the arid yet vibrant region of Kutch.

In Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir once again explores themes of empathy, childhood, and the resilience of the human spirit—elements that also lay at the heart of Lagaan. Sharing the new film with the people of Kunariya isn’t just an act of nostalgia; it’s a bridge between cinematic past and present, linking generations through the universal language of film.

The screening in Kunariya is expected to be a modest yet emotional affair, with Aamir interacting with villagers and revisiting locations that once served as his cinematic battlefield. With Sitaare Zameen Par aiming to reach global audiences via YouTube, this moment in Kunariya symbolizes how storytelling has come full circle—from dusty film reels to digital screens under open skies.

As Aamir Khan returns to where it all began, it’s not just a village he’s revisiting—but a legacys

Also Read: Aamir Khan and his son Junaid recreate Andaz Apna Apna scene to announce Sitaare Zameen Par YouTube release; promo out now

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.