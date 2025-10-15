Hrithik Roshan has moved the Delhi High Court by filing a petition seeking safeguards for his name, image, likeness and other aspects of his persona against unauthorised commercial use and misuse. This comes days after veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu sought legal protection for his personality rights, and the matter is expected to be heard on Wednesday, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

Hrithik Roshan moves Delhi High Court to protect his personality rights amid rising AI misuse

With the increasing use of generative AI and deepfake technologies, several Indian celebrities have been turning to the courts to protect their digital and personal identities. Hrithik joins a growing list of public figures — including Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Kumar Sanu, and even the late Ratan Tata — who have sought injunctions to prevent unauthorised exploitation of their name or likeness, often through AI-generated content.

Personality rights, also known as publicity rights, give individuals legal control over how their name, image, voice, and other identifiable traits are used commercially. While India does not yet have a dedicated law governing these rights, courts have upheld them under the right to privacy guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution and through existing principles of common law.

Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in War 2 which released on August 14, has been in the spotlight not only for his films but also for his new venture as a producer. The actor recently kicked off his debut production Storm in collaboration with Amazon Prime Video under his banner HRX Films. Known for his carefully curated projects and strong public image, Hrithik’s move to secure his personality rights reflects a growing concern among stars about their identity being misused in the age of AI-generated videos, fake endorsements and manipulated content.

As courts continue to issue directions to online platforms for removing infringing material, legal experts believe more celebrities will take similar steps until India establishes a dedicated framework to regulate the commercial use of personal likenesses in the digital era.

