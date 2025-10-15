Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has approached the Bombay High Court seeking protection of his personality rights, becoming the latest A-list actor to take legal recourse amid growing concerns over the unauthorised use of celebrity identities through artificial intelligence and deepfake technology. The matter will be heard by the court on Wednesday.

Akshay Kumar moves Bombay High Court to protect his personality rights amid AI deepfake threat

According to reports, the actor has filed a suit to safeguard his name, image, voice, likeness and overall persona from misuse by unknown individuals and digital entities. The move comes shortly after fellow actor Hrithik Roshan filed a similar plea before the Delhi High Court to protect his personal and digital identity from unauthorised commercial use.

The issue of AI-generated deepfakes and digitally manipulated content has become a serious concern in the entertainment industry, with several high-profile figures recently turning to the courts for relief. Earlier this month, Justice Arif Doctor of the Bombay High Court granted interim protection of personality rights to legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle and actor Suniel Shetty, acknowledging the increasing misuse of celebrity images and videos online.

With Akshay Kumar now joining this growing list, the issue has clearly taken centre stage in Bollywood’s ongoing battle against digital impersonation and content manipulation. Known for his strong public image and disciplined persona, Akshay has built one of the most respected brands in Indian cinema — spanning acting, production, and philanthropy. His decision to seek judicial protection underscores the mounting challenges faced by celebrities in maintaining control over their identity in an era where AI can easily replicate voices and faces for profit or parody.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar continues to remain one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars, with multiple projects lined up for release. His recent films have spanned genres — from action and comedy to social drama — reaffirming his place as one of the industry’s most versatile performers.

As India awaits a comprehensive legal framework to regulate the commercial use of AI-generated likenesses, such court interventions are expected to set important precedents for safeguarding celebrity rights in the digital age.

