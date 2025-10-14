After the motion poster of De De Pyaar De 2 created a massive stir across social media—with fans celebrating the return of Ajay Devgn as Ashish and Rakul Preet Singh as Ayesha—the much-awaited trailer has finally dropped, and it’s everything audiences hoped for and more! Packed with humour, drama, and chaos, the sequel takes the madness a notch higher. This time, it’s not just pyaar that’s complicated, it’s parivaar too and in this game of love and relationships, no one’s playing by the rules.

Ajay Devgn vs R Madhavan: De De Pyaar De 2 trailer promises a mixture of laughter and love, out now!

In the sequel, Ashish finds himself stepping into Ayesha’s family home, only to come face-to-face with her progressive yet fiercely protective parents, played by R. Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor. What unfolds next is a riot of emotions, misunderstandings, and laugh-out-loud moments, as pyaar meets parivaar head-on. The stage is set for an endlessly entertaining clash between two powerhouse performers Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan each bringing their trademark charm and wit to this battle of love, ego, and family dynamics.

Rakul Preet Singh, reprising her role as Ayesha, lights up the screen once again with her signature charm, effortless spontaneity, and refreshing honesty. She brings a warmth and vibrancy that perfectly balances the film’s chaos and comedy. Adding a new twist to the narrative is Meezaan Jafri, who makes a wild-card entry into the De De Pyaar De universe, shaking things up in unexpected ways. And of course, Jaaved Jaaferi returns as Ashish’s ever-witty best friend, serving up equal parts sass and savage while loyally upholding the ultimate bro code.

The trailer packs the perfect punch of humour, heart, and nostalgia, giving audiences a delightful taste of what’s to come a film that’s high on entertainment, emotion, and everyday relatability. Alongside the lead cast, De De Pyaar De 2 also features Ishita Dutta and Tarun Gehlot, who add to the chaos and charm, ensuring that the family madness only gets bigger, better, and infinitely more hilarious.

Ecstatic about the trailer unveil, director Anshul Sharma said, “From being a Creative Producer on De De Pyaar De to directing De De Pyaar De 2, this has been a journey I never anticipated - yet one that’s deeply rewarding. Taking forward a story that audiences have already embraced is both a privilege and a challenge. With this film, I have tried to capture the same spark while taking the story to new entertaining heights. It’s been an incredible experience working with such a passionate team, and I can’t wait for audiences to see the result on the big screen.”

Get ready for more drama, laughter, and romance as De De Pyaar De 2 prepares to take audiences on another entertaining ride.

