Actors Manoj Bajpayee, Akshay Oberoi and Saqib Saleem have teamed for intense new crime drama. The project which has commenced shoot, details of which are currently under wraps. The trio, were recently spotted shooting in Bhopal, are set to travel across various parts of India as filming continues through May and June.

Manoj Bajpayee, Akshay Oberoi, and Saqib Saleem come together for a crime drama

The project, which is being kept tightly under the radar, is said to be a gripping crime thriller that brings together a unique blend of talent and energy. Sources close to the film reveal that the chemistry between the three actors is already making waves on set.

“It’s a dynamic combination. The actors are bonding really well and the scenes are crackling with intensity. Their camaraderie is translating into great performances,” said a source from the production team.

While plot details and the title remain confidential, the on-set visuals of this refreshing trio have already piqued the curiosity of fans and film enthusiasts alike.

Also Read: Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s political thriller Governor starring Manoj Bajpayee to roll in August, Chinmay Mandlekar to make directorial debut

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.