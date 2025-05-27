comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 27.05.2025 | 10:54 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Raid 2 Bhool Chuk Maaf Housefull 5 Sitaare Zameen Par Maalik Saiyaara
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Manoj Bajpayee, Akshay Oberoi, and Saqib Saleem come together for a crime drama

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Manoj Bajpayee, Akshay Oberoi, and Saqib Saleem come together for a crime drama

en Bollywood News Manoj Bajpayee, Akshay Oberoi, and Saqib Saleem come together for a crime drama

Actors Manoj Bajpayee, Akshay Oberoi, and Saqib Saleem were recently spotted shooting in Bhopal.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actors Manoj Bajpayee, Akshay Oberoi and Saqib Saleem have teamed for intense new crime drama. The project which has commenced shoot, details of which are currently under wraps. The trio, were recently spotted shooting in Bhopal, are set to travel across various parts of India as filming continues through May and June.

Manoj Bajpayee, Akshay Oberoi, and Saqib Saleem come together for a crime drama

Manoj Bajpayee, Akshay Oberoi, and Saqib Saleem come together for a crime drama

The project, which is being kept tightly under the radar, is said to be a gripping crime thriller that brings together a unique blend of talent and energy. Sources close to the film reveal that the chemistry between the three actors is already making waves on set.

“It’s a dynamic combination. The actors are bonding really well and the scenes are crackling with intensity. Their camaraderie is translating into great performances,” said a source from the production team.

Manoj Bajpayee, Akshay Oberoi, and Saqib Saleem come together for a crime drama

While plot details and the title remain confidential, the on-set visuals of this refreshing trio have already piqued the curiosity of fans and film enthusiasts alike.

Also Read: Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s political thriller Governor starring Manoj Bajpayee to roll in August, Chinmay Mandlekar to make directorial debut

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BREAKING: John Abraham unveils his dashing…

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s…

Pankaj Tripathi on whether he would accept…

Dhadak 2 gets release date after CBFC…

Sunny Leone wraps first independent…

Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty and Saif Ali…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification