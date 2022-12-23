comscore

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Hrithik Roshan gifts his functional gym set up to Assam’s Tezpur Air Base after wrapping Fighter schedule

Bollywood News

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor were shooting a bunch of sequences in Assam for their upcoming film, Fighter.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan kicked off his next project, Fighter in November this year. The upcoming film, which is touted to be India’s first aerial action film, will mark his reunion with War director Siddharth Anand. Reportedly, Hrithik along with his co-stars, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, was at the Assam Airbase in Tezpur for 10 days and shot a few emotional and action sequences. As per the latest buzz, Hrithik Roshan has gifted his gym equipment to the gym at the officer’s mess.

If a report by Pinkvilla is something to go by, then following a wrap at the Airbase, Hrithik Roshan offered his gym equipment to the gym at the officer’s mess as a token of his love and appreciation. The report quoted a source saying, “Hrithik often carries a functional gym set up to work out during his shooting schedule to continue with his intensive workout regime for the film. The gift was a token of gratitude by Hrithik for the defence force officials. The actor upgraded the existing gym at the Airbase, with a number of workout equipment.”

The report further claimed that equipment such as Lat pulls down, preacher, leg extension, rowing machine, squat rack and leg press will be permanently made available by Hrithik for the Airbase officials.

For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan plays the character of an Air Force Officer in the Siddharth Anand directorial. Talking of the film, Hrithik said, “It’s the most humongous thing that I have had the opportunity to at least attempt to achieve. I hope I keep making good cinema, so I keep enjoying this kind of love from you,” at the Red Sea International Film Festival. It is slated to release on January 25, 2024.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan commences the shoot of Fighter; poses with director Siddharth Anand in announcement post

More Pages: Fighter Box Office Collection

