Shrenu Parikh will be seen playing Maitree who can do anything for her best friend Nandini but twists in their life land them in a situation against each other.

Zee TV, which aims at presenting stories on subjects close to their hearts, is now joining hands with Sunshine Productions after more than a decade to present viewers with an exciting new show titled ‘ Maitree’. Set against the backdrop of Prayagraj, the show focuses on the exciting yet dramatic journey of Maitree and her soul sister, Nandini.

Shrenu Parikh to play the titular role in Zee TV’s upcoming show Maitree

The two best friends have been inseparable since their childhood, so much so that their mothers also question them as to what will they do when either of them gets married? While they are sure that nothing can break their friendship and that they will remain best friends even after marriage, it seems that life has its own plan for them, making everyone wonder - ulajh ke do ungliyan, chali jo barso saath… kya hua ki choote hath? Kya hua ki hue khilaaf? (While they walked paths joining hands together, something that happened that made them stand against each other.)

Shrenu Parikh, who is known for shows like Ishqbaaz and Sarvagun Sampanna, will be seen essaying the titular role of Maitree. Her charcter is expected to be that of a simple and down-to-earth girl and her beauty lies in her simplicity. In fact, she has a child-like innocence with an infectious positive energy that makes everyone feel happy around her. On the professional front, she manages an event management company. Being a multi-tasker, she knows how to maintain a balance between work and relationships, however, when it comes to Nandini, she keeps her above everyone until things take an unexpected turn.

Talking about her character, Shrenu Parikh said, “I am really happy to be a part of a show like Maitree as it not only offers viewers high-octane drama, but I feel my character is also really unique and exciting. Maitree is a simple and sensible girl who likes to celebrate every small moment of her life. An ambitious girl by nature, Maitree and I are very similar, and her journey is sure to keep everyone on the edge of their seats. The show revolves around two best friends and their volatile journey in life, which has brought them to the point that they never imagined in their wildest dreams. With several intriguing plot twists in store for the audience, I hope they shower us with their love and support.”

It is yet to see who will essay the role of Nandini in the show. Maitree will be airing soon on ZEE TV.

