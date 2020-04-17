Bollywood celebrities are doing their best to help people in need during this time of crisis. With film shoots suspended and the nation under lockdown, the paparazzi have also gone out of work. After Rohit Shetty, actor Hrithik Roshan has donated money to help paparazzi as they do not come under any film association or trade union.

Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram handle to express gratitude towards Hrithik Roshan for helping the paparazzi in the time of crisis. “In such dire straits, actor Hrithik Roshan on his own, came forward and supported the paps who hail from lower middle-class families. I’m really grateful to Hrithik for helping us in our crisis time. Many other actors have come forward and supported the film industry, but since we do not belong to any film association or trade union - we could not get the benefit which many other leading actors have come forward and announced. #hrithikroshan,” he wrote.



Recently, Hrithik Roshan contributed to the Cine and TV Artists Association. Reportedly, he contributed Rs. 25 lakhs to help 4000 daily wage artists. The War actor also arranged for N95 and FFP3 masks for the BMC workers and caretakers. He also helped facilitate 1.2 lakh nutritious cooked meals for those who cannot help themselves with it.

