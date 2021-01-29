Bollywood Hungama

Tandav controversy: Saif Ali Khan’s mother Sharmila Tagore says she’s worried; here’s why

Bollywood News
Bollywood Hungama News Network

The escalating situation regarding the legal issues faced by the Tandav team has seriously stressed out Saif Ali Khan’s family, especially his mom. The 76-year old icon Sharmila Tagore is worried about which way the legal processes against Tandav will go, now that the honourable court has denied anticipatory bail to all concerned.

Sources say Sharmilaji’s health has suffered since the Tandav controversies broke out.

“Saif and Kareena are expecting a baby in February. The last thing they need at this time is such a terrible crisis. Sharmilaji is deeply concerned at the way the whole episode has panned out. She has often told Saif to be discreet with his public statements and cautious about the projects he takes on,” says a source very close to the family.

Apparently, after the Tandav experience Saif has decided to run all the scripts offered to him through his vastly experienced mother (who knows her Satyajit Ray as well as her Manmohan Desai) before saying yes or no.

In a recent interview with me, Sharmilaji while speaking on Saif’s choice of roles had said, “He isn’t afraid to take risks as an actor. He has always been unconventional in selecting parts. That could get tricky at times.”

Also Read: Tandav controversy: Supreme Court refuses to grant protection from arrest to makers; says freedom of speech is not absolute

