Last Updated 25.10.2020 | 12:30 PM IST

Hrithik Roshan buys lavish new property in Mumbai worth Rs. 97.50 cr; Rakesh Roshan confirms

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

A report on Sunday morning stating Hrithik Roshan had bought new property on the posh Juhu - Versova Link Road in Mumbai worth Rs 97.50 crores had the entertainment world abuzz.

Hrithik Roshan buys lavish new property in Mumbai worth Rs. 97.50 cr; Rakesh Roshan confirm

Was it true? I asked Hrithik’s father filmmaker Rakesh Roshan who confirmed the news. “Yes, it’s true.” I did not ask him to elaborate. But a source close to the family told this writer than Hrithik has no plans, immediate or otherwise, of moving out of his current home.

“Duggu (Hrithik Roshan) is too attached to his parents and family to even think of moving out. This (the two-apartment purchase) is an investment for the future for his two sons,” says the family friend.

However a close friend of Hrithik says, “He may move in to the place sometime in future provided his parents agree to come with him.”

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan’s mother shares a post for Sushant Singh Rajput; says prayers are powerful

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

