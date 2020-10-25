Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.10.2020 | 10:40 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Good Newwz director Raj Mehta ropes in Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh for his next titled Jug Jug Jiyo 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Director Raj Mehta made a successful directorial debut with the 2019 comedy film Good Newwz. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film was much loved by the audience. Raj Mehta is all set to start filming for his next which is also a multi-starrer. 

Good Newwz director Raj Mehta ropes in Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh for his next titled Jug Jug Jiyo 

Raj Mehta's next is titled Jug Jug Jiyo and features Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Singh. The film which is a situational comedy  revolves around the lives of two couples of different generations. The makers plan to shoot in real locations of  Chandigarh followed by a brief shoot in Mumbai . They will also be shooting some portions in abroad as Varun's character is an NRI. 

Another A-list actor is also expected to join the cast when the film goes on floors in November. Karan Johar will be producing the film under the banner of Dharma Productions. He had also produced Raj Mehta's debut Good Newwz.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan to start shooting for four back-to-back films starting November 

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Pavan Kripalani’s multi-starrer Bhoot Police…

Varun Dhawan to start shooting for four…

Katrina Kaif launches Kay Konversations to…

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh to…

Majority of screens and shows, early OTT…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Drive co-star Sapna…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification