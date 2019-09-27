Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.09.2019 | 8:46 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
War Housefull 4 Marjaavaan Bala Dream Girl Chhichhore
follow us on

Housefull 4 Trailer Launch: Akshay Kumar gives a hilarious response when asked if his historical act will offend Karni Sena

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 which is a multi-period drama also starring Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda. The trailer of the reincarnation comedy was unveiled this afternoon in which we saw the actors in their traditional avatars from 1419 era and present day.

Housefull 4 Trailer Launch: Akshay Kumar gives a hilarious response when asked if his historical act will offend Karni Sena

At the trailer launch, when asked if he has done anything to offend Karni Sena since he is playing an historical role in this film and Prithivraj Chauhan in the next one. He responded, “Please aap rehne do na, aapko shanti achi nahi lagti. Koi aisa koi problem nahi hai madam, toh main aapse darkhast karta hoon haath jodke ki aisa kuch na kare. Acchi bhali aapki industry chal rahi hai, aapne zabardasti kuch karna hai yeh sab. Kya faida? (Please, let it be. You don’t like peace, I guess. There is no problem as such madam, so I request you to not say anything. Film industry is doing well, why forcefully create trouble?”

While he is playing a ruler in Housefull 4, he is set to star as Prithviraj Chauhan in his next film. When asked whether it is on similar lines and whether it will affect his next film, he said, “Nahi koi asar nahi padega usme. Yeh (Housefull 4) bahut alag film hai, woh (Prithviraj Chauhan) bahut alag film hai. Iss film ke beech mein aur uss film ke beech kareeban char aur aa jayenge filmnein (No, it won’t affect anything. This film is different from the other one. Between this film (Housefull 4) and that film (Prithviraj), four more films will release).”

Housefull 4 is presented and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala‘s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. Directed by Farhad Samji, it is slated to release on Diwali 2019.

ALSO READ: Housefull 4 Trailer Launch: Akshay Kumar reveals the massive budget of the film is between Rs. 80-85 crores

More Pages: Housefull 4 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Twinkle Khanna opens up about the…

Housefull 4 Trailer Launch: Akshay Kumar…

Chhichhore Box Office: The Sushant Singh…

Mouni Roy reveals the most difficult part of…

Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar would spend two…

Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 trailer will be…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification