Namit Malhotra is turning out to be a brave producer, as he has gone all out to bring the epic tale of history Ramayana, to the big screen. The teaser dropped a day back, and it reflects the grandeur of the film with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. With a production budget of Rs. 4000 crores for the two films combined, the stakes are at an all-time high, and yet Namit is backing his vision with the utmost conviction.

EXCLUSIVE: Namit Malhotra rejects historic Rs. 700 crore OTT bid for Ranbir Kapoor-Yash’s Ramayana; eyes a staggering Rs. 1000 crore deal

Instead of derisking the film by selling digital, satellite and music rights, Namit is holding it all close to his chest. "Namit received an offer of Rs. 700 crores for both the films put together, which is the highest ever by a margin for an Indian Film. But he took no time to reject the offer. Given the mammoth cost of Rs. 4000 crore, Namit and his team feel that Ramayana deserves more as it's a legacy film that will speak to generations ahead. He is expecting Rs. 1000 crore deal from OTT players, leaving Rs. 3000 crores to be recovered from other sources, including global theatrical," a source informed Bollywood Hungama

The source also informs that Namit is confident that the players will escalate their offers once they see more from the world of Ramayana. "It's a film that gives all platforms a global reach. And Rs. 1000 crores for two films put together is a rather good price given the potential. He is holding the rights close to his chest and will partner with the right player at the right price. There's a possibility for him to sell just part one now, and hold back on part two till the release of part one, a strategy that team Dhurandhar opted for."

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and Sunny Deol in the lead. The film is confirmed for a Diwali 2026 release.

Also Read: Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor is not the first one to play Lord Ram from the Kapoors! Want to know more? Read Inside

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