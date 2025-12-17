Dhurandhar has marked a notable moment for Indian film music, becoming the first Bollywood film to see all tracks from its soundtrack chart simultaneously on the Spotify Global Top 200, along with a full presence on India’s national charts. Composed and produced by Shashwat Sachdev, the album has delivered a rare and wide-ranging chart performance for a Hindi film soundtrack.

On Spotify India, all 11 tracks from the album are currently charting inside the Top 200, making Dhurandhar the first Indian film album to place 11 out of 11 songs on the chart at the same time. The title track stands at #3, with ‘Ishq Jalakar’, ‘Karvaan’ at #5 and ‘Gehra Hua’ at #7, while the remaining tracks continue to hold strong positions across the chart reflecting sustained listener engagement across the full album rather than isolated singles.

The album’s impact extends well beyond India. Dhurandhar debuted at #2 on Spotify’s Global Top Albums chart and at #5 on Spotify’s US Top Albums chart, underscoring the soundtrack’s international reach and its crossover appeal among global listeners. These rankings place Dhurandhar among the highest-debuting Indian film albums on Spotify worldwide.

On Apple Music India, Dhurandhar has secured the #1 album position, with tracks from the soundtrack simultaneously dominating individual song charts. The performance highlights a rare convergence of album listening and song-level discovery across platforms.

With Dhurandhar, Shashwat Sachdev presents a soundtrack that spans multiple styles, from score-driven compositions to contemporary, hip-hop-influenced tracks and emotion-led songs, while remaining cohesive as an album. The breadth of its chart presence reflects both its sonic range and its appeal across a wide audience base.

Reacting to the achievement, the composer, super producer Shashwat Sachdev stated, “I never imagined this album as a chase for numbers. Dhurandhar was made slowly, with trust, friendship, and a lot of love for the music itself. To see all eleven tracks finding a place on the charts and a few of them living at the very top is deeply humbling. This belongs to every artist, musician, engineer, and collaborator who gave a piece of their soul to these songs. I’m grateful beyond words, and I’m just happy the music found its people.”

The achievement follows Sachdev’s recent work on The Ba***ds of Bollywood and further reinforces his standing as one of the few Indian composers whose film music regularly finds global streaming traction. In that context, Dhurandhar stands out as a significant milestone for Bollywood music on the international stage.

