The much-awaited trailer of Tere Ishk Mein has finally arrived, offering a clear look into Aanand L Rai’s return to direction after two years. Starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, the film appears to anchor itself in high emotional stakes, personal conflict, and a layered love story shaped by music and memory.

The trailer opens with a scene that immediately sets the tone—dark, charged, and visually sharp—drawing viewers in with an undercurrent of tension. Many early reactions online point to this very moment as a “goosebump-inducing” start that quickly reveals the emotional weight the film carries.

Dhanush steps into a role that blends vulnerability and rage, shifting from a quiet lover to a man driven by revenge. The performance mirrors the intensity he brought to Raanjhanaa, leading fans to describe him as a “Raanjhana boy turned into a revenge guy.” His screen presence remains one of the trailer’s most striking elements.

Kriti Sanon, who marks her first collaboration with Aanand L Rai, delivers a performance that has already begun receiving praise for its range. Viewers have highlighted her emotive scenes, noting that she “killed it” and “proved once again how versatile she is.” The trailer positions her character as central to the story’s emotional core.

A.R. Rahman’s background score adds another dimension, with Arijit Singh’s voice amplifying the film’s sense of yearning. The combination of strong visuals and expressive music shapes the trailer into a piece designed to stay with the audience long after it ends. Several reactions specifically pointed out the blend of “too many emotions and Arijit’s voice,” describing it as the element that ties the trailer together.

Produced by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Tere Ishk Mein is written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav. The film will release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 28 November 2025.

