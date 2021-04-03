Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.04.2021 | 5:36 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi The Big Bull Saina Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Hindi Medium star Saba Qamar calls off her wedding with Azeem Khan

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Saba Qamar, who was seen in Hindi Medium opposite late actor Irrfan Khan, had recently announced her wedding with Azeem Khan. The actress was in the news for an FIR being filed against her and singer Bilal Saeed for shooting in a mosque, but things were settled once the two celebrities issued an apology for the same. However, the actress recently posted a note on her Instagram informing that she has called off her wedding with Azeem Khan.

Hindi Medium star Saba Qamar calls off her wedding with Azeem Khan

In the note, she wrote, “Hii Everyone ????I have a very important announcement to make, due to a lot of personal reasons I have decided to call it off with Azeem Khan, 'WE ARE NOT GETTING MARRIED NOW' hope you guys will support my decision just like you all have been supporting me always, and I guess it's never too late to realise the bitter realities! I also wanted to clear ONE IMPORTANT thing that is: "I have never Met Azeem Khan in my life we were only connected over the phone" It's a very hard time on me right now but as we all know 'THIS TOO SHALL PASS' Insha Allah ???? Much love to you all! ???? -Saba Qamar”.

Take a look at it right here.

Also Read: Pakistani actor Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed issue apology after being named in FIR for shooting inside a mosque

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SCOOP: Will Prabhas replace Tiger Shroff in…

Jackky Bhagnani signs Ravi Udyawar to direct…

EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon starrer…

AR Rahman and Mehboob join the team of Tiger…

SCOOP: After Kriti Sanon and Deepika…

Kriti Sanon as Sita and Sunny Singh as…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification