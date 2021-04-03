Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 03.04.2021 | 1:37 PM IST

Kanchi Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kanchi Singh who was recently in Bhopal to shoot for her Bollywood debut Shukr-Dosh, has unfortunately been hit by the ongoing pandemic scare and has tested positive for COVID-19. Kanchi who has finally made her dream debut in films after a long gap from television is super excited to be working on the big screen. She is aiming at undergoing a speedy recovery to resume her shoots again and ensure that work is not hampered in any possible way.

Taking to her social media to inform her friends, fans and well-wishers in an open statement, Kanchi says, "Unfortunately I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have isolated myself and am in home quarantine. I am following all the safety protocols. To all of you out there, take care, stay safe and truly don't step out if you don't have to! It's time we come together by staying indoors and fight this virus! Love, Kanchi".

Take a look at her Instagram story, right here.

Get well soon, Kanchi!

