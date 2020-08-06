Bollywood Hungama

Hina Khan starrer Naagin 5 will air its pilot episode on THIS date

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Hina Khan is all set to feature as the new Naagin in season 5 of the supernatural show. Making heads turn with her bedazzled look, the fans can barely wait to see her make an appearance on the show. The actress has been flaunting her look and the fans can’t stop swooning over her new avatar. Along with Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Mohit Malhotra have been confirmed to be a part of the show.

Hina Khan starrer Naagin 5 will air its pilot episode on THIS date

There are reports of Amika Shail joining the star cast of the Naagin 5 and will have an important and a positive role in the show. She will also be seen playing a role in Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb. Apart from this, Naagin 5 will air its pilot episode on August 9 as per the channel and they have posted a couple of promos for the same.

Take a look at them.

How excited are you to see Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohit Malhotra, and Amika Shail in a never-seen-before avatar? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Hina Khan unveils her bedazzling look from Naagin 5

