Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.02.2020 | 9:48 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jawaani Jaaneman Malang Love Aaj Kal Thappad Panga Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

Himesh Reshammiya to start shooting for Namastey Rome; collaborates with Javed Akhtar after 13 years

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After the release of Happy Hardy and Heer on Friday, Himesh Reshammiya is now set to start shooting for his next film titled Namastey Rome.  The film will be directed by Rajesh Sethi and will see Himesh and Javed Akhtar working together after 13 years. 

Himesh Reshammiya to start  shooting for Namastey Rome; collaborates with Javed Akhtar after 13 years

While Himesh Reshammiya plays the male lead in the film, the rest of the cast is yet to be announced. Talking to a daily, Himesh said that Namastey Rome is a classic love story based on real incidents. He said that Javed Akhtar and himself were impressed by the story and said that the music of the film is also very impressive. The musician says that the album of the film is much better than Namaste London which was the last film that Javed Akhtar and Himesh Reshammiya worked on together. Praising Javed Akhtar, Himesh Reshammiya said that every word penned by the lyricist is sheer magic and said that all seven tracks have been composed straight from the heart. 

The shoot of the film will start in summer in UK. The actor is currently prepping for his role. This is the first time that Himesh Reshammiya is working on a film that is based on a real-life incident and finds the subject very relatable. Reshammiya will soon start shooting for the sequel to The Xpose (2014). 

Also Read: Exclusive: Himesh Reshammiya collaborates with Salman Khan for Radhe

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Sooryavanshi: A month after wrapping shoot,…

Neha Dhupia completes 20 years in ‘front of…

After the release of Thappad trailer,…

Kareena Kapoor Khan hopes Taimur will be…

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday to…

Saand Ki Aankh director Tushar Hiranandani…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification