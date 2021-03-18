The intense thriller, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, finally releases tomorrow, that is, March 19. Starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, the film got delayed due to numerous reasons and was all set to release last year, on March 20, 2020. Sadly, the lockdown played spoilsport.

Now that Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar releases tomorrow, we have stumbled upon an interesting aspect about the film. A source tells us, “Usually, in the opening credits, it is the actor’s name that is mentioned followed by that of the actress. But in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’s opening credits, it is Parineeti’s name that comes up before Arjun.”

When asked why is it so, the source says, “It was director Dibakar Banerjee’s idea. He believes that Parineeti Chopra’s character Sandeep is the focal point in the film. She brings all the characters together. Hence, even the title of the film is Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and not the other way round.”

This source then gives us another interesting trivia, “Sharon Prabhakar has a special appearance in the film. She plays the role of a socialite and is there for a scene in the film.”

Sharon Prabhakar is an Indian pop singer and theatre personality. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is a Yash Raj Films (YRF) production and incidentally, Sharon’s daughter, Shazahn Padamsee, had debuted with a YRF venture, Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year (2009).

Also Read: “Arjun Kapoor was hungry to find new dimensions in his work,”says Dibakar Banerjee on Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

More Pages: Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.