Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms is one of the most coveted production houses that deal with multiple television shows and web-shows along with films. Needless to say, the 100 days of lockdown due to Coronavirus has hampered the shows and actors. However, the government has now laid down new guidelines when it comes to resuming shoots and Tanusri Dasgupta of Balaji Telefilms, who happens to be the Executive Vice President, spoke about how they are planning to go about it.

Tanusri spoke to a portal and said that they are planning to begin shoots with smaller crews, and fewer actors in frame while maintaining social distancing. They are currently in prepping stage since they have gotten a green signal to go on floors. This is the first time that they will be shooting with such a small crew, so the output is bound to be less. They will make sure that the scenes are not very complicated and they will have to be scaled down or the team will look for new alternatives to achieve glamour shots.

They have resorted to simpler scenes with zero physical contact and the narratives will be simpler too, like in the days of Shanti and Swabhimaan. Tanusri finds it exciting since content will be the new king once again. Speaking of the precautions taken on sets, Tanusri said that there’s a 16-pages-long SOP and every rule is to be abided by the booklet. Sanitisation on the sets will be done thrice a day along with changing of masks, gloves, temperature checks every three-four hours a day. There will be an on-call nurse present on the sets at all times.

Also Read: Vivek Agnihotri reveals he chose Sushant Singh Rajput for Hate Story, but Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji didn’t release him

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.