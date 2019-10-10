Bollywood Hungama

Here’s why Deepika Padukone burnt the prosthetics used in Chhapaak

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Meghna Gulzar’s directorial Chhapaak, which is creating an uproar across quarters for its versatile narrative, stars Deepika Padukone who is not only headlining the project but producing it as well. The film is based on the true story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film features Vikrant Massey alongside Deepika.

Here’s why Deepika Padukone burnt the prosthetics used in Chhapaak

The film was an emotional journey for the entire team especial Deepika Padukone. During an in depth conversation at an event called The Print’s Off the Cuff, the actress was asked whether she burnt the prosthetics on the last day of the filming, she said, “I took the piece of the prosthetics, took alcohol, went to a corner and burnt it.”

Chhapaak, which highlights the life of an acid attack survivor puts forth the confidence of the victim to be taken as a lesson and makes her an inspiration for those who have faced a similar situation. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is all set to release on 10th January 2020.

