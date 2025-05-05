The wait for Hera Pheri 3 just got a major update, and it comes straight from one of its original stars. During promotions for his upcoming period drama Kesari Veer, actor Suniel Shetty confirmed that the team has officially started shooting for the comedy franchise and that a teaser is expected to release around the Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Hera Pheri 3 teaser to drop during IPL confirms Suniel Shetty

Speaking to Amar Ujala, Suniel Shetty shared, “We have just started shooting and have shot the teaser. I think it is expected to release around the IPL. Of course, I am excited, because we are the same team and it has always been a different film.” The announcement has reignited excitement among fans of the cult comedy series, which first began in 2000 with Hera Pheri, followed by Phir Hera Pheri in 2006. Directed by Priyadarshan, who helmed the original, Hera Pheri 3 marks the return of the beloved trio — Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal — who became household names as Raju, Shyam, and Baburao.

Talking about the bond the three actors share on set, Shetty added, “When we the three of us met, it is so ‘masti-bhara’ (super fun). To tell you the truth, there should be a danger sign. Because when the three of us come together, the people around us go crazy trying to keep us line. Priyan sir keeps telling us whatever fun you guys wanna have, do it after the shot. Having said, we have come with the same sincerity for the third part that we had for Hera Pheri (2000).”

The news has delighted longtime fans who have been yearning for a true sequel with the original team, especially after years of speculation and multiple delays. The teaser, expected to coincide with the peak IPL season, will likely offer a first look at what the trio has in store after nearly two decades of anticipation.

With Priyadarshan back in the director’s chair and the original cast on board, Hera Pheri 3 promises to deliver the same chaotic energy, heartfelt comedy, and lovable characters that made the franchise iconic. If Shetty’s words are anything to go by, the magic of Hera Pheri is about to return — with the same heart, even more madness, and a whole lot of nostalgia.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal kickstart Hera Pheri 3 shoot? Here’s what we know

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.