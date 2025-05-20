When I got a call from the super-prolific Priyadarshan at around 8 pm on Tuesday, he sounded visibly upset. “What the f**k is wrong with these people? Why is Paresh, whom I’ve always considered an integral part of my film family, behaving in such a manner? I don’t need this. I don’t need to make any films at all. I’m more than happy with what I’ve made so far. And I am financially well-off. I don’t need to make Hera Pheri or any other film.”

So how did this project even happen?

“You know very well that I never wanted to return to Hera Pheri — not twenty-five years ago when it was first made, and certainly not now. It was my dear friend Akshay Kumar who persuaded me. One day, while we were shooting Bhoot Bungla, he came to me and said, ‘I have paid a huge amount of money for the Hera Pheri rights. I’ve asked Suniel and Paresh to be part of Hera Pheri 3, and they have happily agreed. Now I am asking you. Will you direct Hera Pheri for me?’ Of course, I said yes. I can’t say no to Akshay. Otherwise, I had no interest in revisiting Hera Pheri.”

Pausing for breath, Priyan confided how stressed the entire incident has made him. “I’m in my village right now, peacefully spending time with my relatives, watching the sky. The last thing I need is this kind of tension. I don’t care for the stress of filmmaking anymore. I would be happy to retire right now. I’ve done enough work. I no longer feel excited about filmmaking.”

So, what exactly is the explanation Paresh Rawal has given for his sudden exit?

“That’s the thing — he hasn’t given me or Akshay any explanation. After Akshay asked me to come on board, I came up with an idea for Hera Pheri 3, which everyone liked. Yes, Paresh loved it too. We even shot a bit for the film, and everyone was happy. There was no sign of any unhappiness from Paresh. I don’t know where this is coming from. I feel the whole thing is one big conspiracy.”

Did Paresh indicate his withdrawal to you directly?

“Nothing! He indicated nothing. When I heard about his decision, I messaged him to ask what happened. He replied saying I shouldn’t try to call him because he didn’t want to talk about it, and that he does not want to disrespect me. Is this how you show respect? Subhash, I am very, very hurt. There are two actors I’ve worked with the most: Mohanlal and Paresh Rawal. In Hindi, I don’t think there’s any actor I’ve worked with as extensively as Paresh. Every time I wrote a script in Hindi; I would find a proper place for Paresh.”

On Akshay Kumar’s Rs. 25 crore lawsuit against Paresh Rawal

“I’m not surprised. It’s his money. He paid a huge amount for the Hera Pheri rights. Now suddenly one of the core actors decides to opt out. It’s Akshay’s problem, not mine. He has all my support. But the financial losses are his. By the way, everyone — including Paresh — has been paid an advance.”

Would Hera Pheri 3 be made without Paresh?

Priyan loses his cool at the question. “I don’t give a f**k. I don’t care whether it’s made or not. I was doing it for Akshay. I really don’t want to work anymore. I have some commitments to fulfil. I’ve just completed Bhoot Bungla with Akshay, and I have a film with Akshay and Saif that I am committed to direct. Beyond that, I don’t need this kind of tension. I would rather play with my grandchild than make movies with unprofessional actors.”

