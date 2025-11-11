The Deol family was forced to intervene on Tuesday morning after a wave of false reports claiming that veteran star Dharmendra had passed away spread rapidly across social media and certain digital platforms. The rumours, which surfaced shortly after the news broke of the actor being hospitalised for age-related ailments, triggered widespread confusion among fans and prompted an outpouring of concern.

Hema Malini slams ‘unforgivable’ death rumours about Dharmendra; Esha Deol confirms he is stable and recovering

Dharmendra, who was admitted for routine monitoring a few days ago, has been under medical care but remains stable and on the road to recovery, according to his family. Despite his children already keeping followers updated on his progress, misinformation continued to circulate, causing distress to both fans and the actor’s loved ones.

Deeply upset by the insensitivity, Hema Malini took to social media to issue a firm statement condemning the false reports. Calling the situation “unforgivable,” the actress and parliamentarian expressed shock at how “responsible channels” could circulate such baseless news. She emphasised that Dharmendra is “responding to treatment and recovering,” and criticised the spread of rumours as “extremely disrespectful and irresponsible.” She further urged media outlets and social media users to allow the family space during this time, stressing the importance of respecting their need for privacy.

What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy. — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 11, 2025



Esha Deol, too, voiced her frustration with the situation, calling out the media’s haste in spreading unverified information. She reassured fans that her father is stable and recovering, adding that the family remains grateful for the prayers and well-wishes pouring in. Her message was clear: the Deols do not seek public speculation, only privacy and sensitivity from those reporting on the actor’s health.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DEOL (@imeshadeol)



The rumours began circulating after reports emerged on Monday about Dharmendra being admitted to the hospital once again, which was quickly amplified online. By Tuesday, the misinformation had escalated to the point of falsely declaring the actor dead, compelling the family to step in and clarify the truth.

Dharmendra, a beloved figure in Indian cinema with a career spanning over six decades, continues to receive strong support from fans who have flooded social media with messages of love and prayers for his speedy recovery. With his family assuring that he is stable, they hope the public will rely on verified updates moving forward and refrain from sharing misleading content.

