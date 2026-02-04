Netflix has announced Hello Bachhon, a new drama series headlined by Viineet Kumar Siingh, as part of its Next On Netflix India 2026 slate. The streaming platform also unveiled the first teaser of the series at the showcase event.

Hello Bachhon teaser at Next On Netflix 2026; Viineet Kumar Siingh leads Physics Wallah-inspired drama

Based on the real-life journey behind the education platform Physics Wallah, Hello Bachhon tells the story of an unassuming physics teacher who goes on to impact millions of students across India. The series traces how his belief in accessible education challenges an exam-driven system and empowers students from modest backgrounds to pursue careers in medicine and engineering.

Positioned as a grounded, character-led drama, the show focuses on the emotional and ethical struggles of building something meaningful within a highly competitive education ecosystem. Through the lens of its central character, the series explores the pressures faced by students, families, and educators navigating ambition, commerce, and limited opportunities.

Sharing their thoughts, the team behind Hello Bachhon said the series is rooted in the idea that learning should be dignity-driven and accessible to all, regardless of circumstance. They added that the show goes beyond the story of an education platform to examine the belief and resolve required to stand up against entrenched systems. Partnering with Netflix, they noted, allows the story to reach audiences globally while remaining deeply Indian in its context and emotions.

Hello Bachhon has been created by Abhishek Yadav and is directed by Pratish Mehta. The writing team includes Abhishek Yadav, Ankit Yadav, Vernaali, and Sandeep Singh, with Vijay Koshy and Shreyansh Pandey serving as executive producers. Alongside Viineet Kumar Siingh, the series also stars Vikram Kochhar and Girija Oak Godbole in key roles.

The show is slated to premiere on Netflix in 2026.

