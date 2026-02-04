Saif Ali Khan and Rasika Dugal to star in crime drama Kartavya, first look unveiled at Next On Netflix 2026

Netflix has announced Kartavya, a new crime drama starring Saif Ali Khan and Rasika Dugal, as part of its Next On Netflix India 2026 slate. The platform also shared the first glimpses from the project, marking the first on-screen collaboration between the two actors.

Set in the heartland of India, Kartavya follows a police officer who finds himself at a moral crossroads when his family’s safety comes under threat. As external pressures mount and danger closes in, the story examines how far a man is willing to go to uphold his duty while navigating personal loss, fear, and truth.

The makers described Kartavya as a story rooted in the intersections of law, family, and responsibility. Calling it their second collaboration with Netflix and director Pulkit after Bhakshak, the team said the project reflects their shared intent to tell grounded stories that resonate emotionally. They highlighted Saif Ali Khan’s portrayal of a morally complex police officer, describing the character as layered and intense, shaped by difficult choices rather than clear absolutes.

Directed and written by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, Kartavya features a strong supporting cast including Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Dwivedi, Zakir Hussain, and Manish Chaudhari.

Rasika Dugal’s inclusion in the cast has drawn attention, pairing two performers known for their nuanced screen presence. The first look offers brief but telling glimpses—Saif appears in uniform against a backdrop of escalating tension, while Rasika’s restrained, gritty expressions hint at a character with emotional depth and narrative weight. Though specific plot details remain under wraps, the visuals suggest a story driven by conflict rather than spectacle.

Kartavya is scheduled to release on Netflix in 2026.

